B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.33 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

