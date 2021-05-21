Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$108.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.78.

Shares of AEM opened at C$88.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

