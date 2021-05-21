Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$199.25.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$182.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The firm has a market cap of C$34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.57. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

