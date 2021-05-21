Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $257.63 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.98 and its 200 day moving average is $537.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.