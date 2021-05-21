Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 61.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

