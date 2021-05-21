Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

