Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,864.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.