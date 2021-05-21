Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $206.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.09.

Shares of DG opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $206.15. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

