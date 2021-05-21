Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

