Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $241.71 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.41 and its 200-day moving average is $262.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total value of $1,298,492.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at $315,888.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,731 shares of company stock valued at $268,550,986. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $9,184,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

