Mark N. Tompkins Sells 7,395 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $16,416.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

