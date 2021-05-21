Mark N. Tompkins Sells 7,395 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $16,416.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
