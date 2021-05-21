Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $40,423.12 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

