Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $40,423.12 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $48.20.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
