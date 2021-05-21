Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $47,555.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

WATT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $56,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

