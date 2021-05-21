Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

SONO opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,243 shares of company stock worth $6,006,757. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

