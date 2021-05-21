Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

PVBC opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.