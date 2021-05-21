CIBC Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$135.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.38.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$13.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$82.93. The company had a trading volume of 295,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,540. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of -65.01. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$28.00 and a one year high of C$104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

