Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.36.

OSH stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,529,238.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

