Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,477,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

