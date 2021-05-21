Barrington Research Raises Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target to $22.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

