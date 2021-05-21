Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $393.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

