Canaccord Genuity Trims Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price to $8.00

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNCR. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

SNCR opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

