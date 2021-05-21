Morgan Stanley Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $62.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.50 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.