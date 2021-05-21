Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Gabelli reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $128,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

