Morgan Stanley Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $140.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

SPG opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

