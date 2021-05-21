Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STOK opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.