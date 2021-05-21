Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €179.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC8 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR BC8 opened at €155.85 ($183.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €168.67. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.