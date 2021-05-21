Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNF. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,517,485. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

