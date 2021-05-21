Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

