Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

U opened at $90.05 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software makes up approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

