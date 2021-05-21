Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $28.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 445,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

