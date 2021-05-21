Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.