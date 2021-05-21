Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

