USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.06 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.