The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

