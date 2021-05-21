USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $361.96 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.54 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

