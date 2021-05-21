Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

AINV opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

