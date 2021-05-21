Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $241.70

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

