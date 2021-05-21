Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $88.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.