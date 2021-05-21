Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. 217,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

