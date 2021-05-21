Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of HSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. 217,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.21.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.