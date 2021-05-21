BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 224,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,307. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

