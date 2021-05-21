National Bank Financial Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.78.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $693,740.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

