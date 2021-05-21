The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.97. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

