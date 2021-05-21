PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

