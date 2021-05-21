PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $140,414.01

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $140,414.01 and approximately $2,252.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

