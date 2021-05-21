Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,002 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $14,654.64.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $18,507.40.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,823,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.