Stanley G. Turel Sells 3,000 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

