Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 24,000 Shares

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Joycelyn Morton bought 24,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,960.00 ($22,114.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

