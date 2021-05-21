Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 8,907 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Precigen stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 7.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

