International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.25. The firm has a market cap of £309.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.45 ($1.87).

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

