Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.